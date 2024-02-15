Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 1,959,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

