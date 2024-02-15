Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,270. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

