Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.39-7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.016-1.040 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.56. 83,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

