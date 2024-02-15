Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.61 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 492,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,021. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

