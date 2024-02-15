E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

MNST traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

