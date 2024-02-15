Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

