Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 347,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

