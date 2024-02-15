Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,510 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TYL stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.95. The company had a trading volume of 139,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,216. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.64. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

