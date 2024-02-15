CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $8.88 on Thursday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,385. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

