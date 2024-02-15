Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 520,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.