Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.24. 311,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,015. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.04.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $43,117,206 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

