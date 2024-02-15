Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,736.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,134. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,219.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

