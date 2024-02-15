Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,709 shares of company stock worth $3,211,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.56. 583,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

