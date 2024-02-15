Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PG&E by 210.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

PCG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

