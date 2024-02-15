Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.42. The company had a trading volume of 179,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,785. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

