Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,530. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

