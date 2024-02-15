Aviva PLC Has $33.05 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Prudential Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,969.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.10. 520,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,586. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

