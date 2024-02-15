Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $72,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $148.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average of $130.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.