Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,310 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $81,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

