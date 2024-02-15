General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $79,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

