Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,850 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $87,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $141.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.