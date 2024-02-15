Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.72 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

