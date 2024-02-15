Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
