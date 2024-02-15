Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Price Performance

About Synthomer

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153.80 ($1.94). 385,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,188 ($40.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £251.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.64.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.