Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,990. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.