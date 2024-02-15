Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $231,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 102,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,094,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $2,617.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,349.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,093.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

