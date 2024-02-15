Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $201,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,767. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.