Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,008,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.