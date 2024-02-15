SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-$5.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 419,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.