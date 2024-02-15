BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.26 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of BL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,024. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

