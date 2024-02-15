SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.396-$1.436 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.150 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,865. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

