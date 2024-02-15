Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 771.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,486. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

