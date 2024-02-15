AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $54,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,729.68. 36,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,667.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,591.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

