Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $19.19 on Thursday, reaching $365.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

