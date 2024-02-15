Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,463 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.55. 209,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.