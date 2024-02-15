Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of MEX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.51). 19,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,804. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -997.50 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.73.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

