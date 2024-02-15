Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Shares of MEX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.51). 19,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,804. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -997.50 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.73.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
