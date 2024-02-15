Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,760 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

