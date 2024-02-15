Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,498. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $311.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

