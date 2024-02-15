Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 89,427 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $31,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

WBD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

