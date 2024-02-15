Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,418 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. 60,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $138.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

