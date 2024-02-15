Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 935,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

