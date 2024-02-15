Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.2% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 62.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 1,711,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.