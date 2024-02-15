Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on KDP
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Read More
