Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,187 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.63% of Kadant worth $42,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after acquiring an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday.

KAI traded up $34.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.00. 35,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.19 and a 12-month high of $351.75.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

