Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $351.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.80 and its 200 day moving average is $290.61. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $352.12.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,518,553 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

