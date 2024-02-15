AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Position Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AAR were worth $40,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 934,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,849. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

