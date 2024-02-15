Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,088 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.82% of Novanta worth $42,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novanta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Novanta by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Novanta by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,509. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $240,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

