Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,754 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,754 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 379.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after acquiring an additional 975,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 330,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

