Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 2,331 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.35% of ESCO Technologies worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

