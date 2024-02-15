Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $38.79 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,607. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

