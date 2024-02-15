Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.37% of Five Below worth $33,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Five Below by 10.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Five Below by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in Five Below by 18.2% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

